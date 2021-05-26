Cancel
Mckean County, PA

Dozen more cases of COVID-19 noted

By MARCIE SCHELLHAMMER marcie@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 18 days ago

There were another dozen cases of COVID-19 added to the local case count as of Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. McKean County had 9 more cases of COVID-19, for a total of 3,749. Potter County had 3 more cases for 1,172. The case counts for Elk and...

www.bradfordera.com
