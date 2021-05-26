Dozen more cases of COVID-19 noted

Updates on percentage vaccinated, revised masking guidance, vaccine sites and changes to COVID-19 dashboard reporting. WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Health Officials announced yesterday that 83 percent of all eligible Chester County residents (age 12 and above) are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Taking it one step further, of those age 18 and over (which follows the Governor’s benchmark), 92 percent are partially or fully vaccinated. According to county health officials, these figures indicate that Chester County will exceed the target of 70 percent fully vaccinated before June 28th, the final date that the Governor confirmed for lifting the mask mandate.