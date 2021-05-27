Cancel
Georgia State

Lockhart strikes out 11 in Arkansas' 11-2 win over Georgia

wcn247.com
 23 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Lael Lockhart struck out 11 in seven innings of two-hit ball and regular-season champion Arkansas beat No. 8 seed Georgia 11-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Josh McAllister broke up Lockhart’s perfect game with a two-out single in the seventh, and Corey Collins followed with a home run to avoid the 10-run rule. Four different Arkansas players had two RBIs. Cullen Smith opened the scoring for Arkansas with an RBI double to spark a six-run second inning, and he hit a solo home run to make it 8-0 in the fifth.

