The Highland summer teams made a trip to Packwood to face Pekin on Thursday in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchups with the two squads splitting the action. The Huskie softball team broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh with a run and edged the Panthers by a 3-2 tally. Grace Batcheller went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and the junior also took care of business in the circle tossing a complete game giving up two runs on five hits and striking out 14 Pekin batters. The win was their sixth in a row and they improve to 6-1 on the young campaign.