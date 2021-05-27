Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHEASTERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles north of Darrouzett, or 21 miles southeast of Beaver, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Slapout. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH