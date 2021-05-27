Severe Weather Statement issued for Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ochiltree THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Amarillo.