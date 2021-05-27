Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Windham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WINDHAM...SOUTHWESTERN NORFOLK...WEST CENTRAL BRISTOL...KENT...PROVIDENCE AND WESTERN BRISTOL COUNTIES At 947 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Killingly, or 7 miles northeast of Plainfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North Attleborough, Bristol, Plainfield, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Killingly, Barrington and Burrillville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH