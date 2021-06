Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS AND EASTERN CHASE COUNTIES At 746 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Madrid to 14 miles southeast of Grant to near Imperial, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Imperial, Wauneta, Madrid, Elsie, Enders, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Chase, Grainton, Center Dam Campground, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area and Area A Campground. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 29 and 62. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH