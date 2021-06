A married couple planned a marvelous “re-wedding” after one spouse came out as a trans woman.Jae and Rayna Harvey, the couple in question, live in Somerset, England, and first wed in Texas in 2018, where Jae is from originally.Shortly after the wedding, Rayna came out as a trans woman.As reported in The Mirror, Rayna spoke to the outlet saying she had been suppressing who she truly was since she was 11-years-old and that she felt extremely “liberated” after coming out while on their honeymoon in Wiltshire.“It was liberating. Something I’d been storing away for so long and when it actually happened, it...