Tigers put on a show for large Clemson crowd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson closed out the 2021 campaign on high note with an 11-5 win over second seed Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Truist Field in Charlotte in front of a large cohort of Tiger fans.

The Yellow Jackets took an early 3-0 lead after three innings. But the Tigers responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth including at three-run home run by Adam Hackenberg and a run scoring triple by Bryce Teodosio to take a 4-3 lead and they never looked back.

Bryce Teodosio led the way for the Tigers with an all-tournament team performance going 3-for-4 at the plate with two run scoring triples and an inside the park home run.

Davis Sharpe (3-1) earned the win on the mound with seven innings pitched as he allowed six hits, three runs, two earned runs, no walks and eight strikeouts.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was extremely grateful for the 3,995 fans that showed up in Charlotte to cheer for the Tigers and send his team out on a winning note.

“It was great to finish on a high note, to finish on a win and to play the way we did. It was good to play a good baseball game and win the game,” Lee said after the game. “What a great crowd, I’m really really grateful and our players would say the same thing. We are very grateful to have our fan base come out and support us tonight, it was a great crowd and we can’t think them enough.”

Georgia Tech surged ahead with 3-0 lead thanks to a throwing error by Adam Hackenberg on a stolen base attempt by Luke Waddell and solo home runs by Stephen Reid and Andrew Jenkins.

But Clemson (25-27) found life in the bottom of the fourth inning with four runs on three hits to take a 4-3 lead. James Parker led off with a single and Bryar Hawkins was hit by a pitch with one out to put a pair on for Adam Hackenberg.

Hackenberg worked a 14 pitch at bat and homered off the scoreboard to tie the game 3-3. Then Teodosio delivered the go-ahead run with two outs on a triple to right center that scored Elijah Henderson to give Clemson a 4-3 lead.

Clemson added run in the bottom of the fifth on a one-run single by Caden Grice that scored Kier Meredith to extend its lead to 5-3.

Teodosio showcased his speed and base running savvy in the bottom of the sixth with an inside the park home run that hit off the wall in centerfield to put the Tigers up 6-3. It was the second inside the park homer of his Clemson career and the first since a game at Boston College in 2019.

“Hackenberg had one of the best at bats I’ve ever seen, it was a 14 pitch at bat on a 3-2 count fighting pitches and not giving in to hit it out of the ballpark,” Lee said. “And Teodosio hit two triples and an inside the park home run which is amazing and two of those were with two strikes.”

James Parker added a two-run double that scored Hall and Meredith to give the Tigers an 8-3 lead after six innings.

Teodosio did it again in the bottom of the seventh with a run scoring triple off the wall in center that scored Elijah Henderson and put Clemson ahead 9-3.

Parker added a two-run home run that literally left the ballpark in left field that scored Meredith to give the Tigers an 11-3 lead.

Georgia Tech added a pair of runs in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer by Stephen Reid, his second of the day, to cut the score to 11-5.

Clemson will now turn its focus towards restocking for the 2022 season.

— Photo courtesy of Lauren Wolff

