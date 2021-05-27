Russell Westbrook Freaked Out After a Philly Fan Threw Popcorn on Him

Russell Westbrook restrained after a fan threw popcorn at him.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead in their first round playoff series. Russell Westbrook scored 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting and hurt his ankle in the second half. As he was walking to the locker room during the fourth quarter a Philly fan threw some popcorn at the Wizards' guard. Westbrook had to be restrained.

The fan was identified and escorted out and hopefully he enjoyed the game becasue he'll never be able to see one in person in Philadelphia again. He's also lucky there were six guys there to restrain Westbrook.

Another proud entry in the distinguished history of Philadelphia sports fans.