Beware of the bogus scientific consensus

Kids can be scientists too. So I'm going to explain why and then you can check out the amazing gallery of resources I've put together below. First of all, what defines a scientist? Someone who observes nature and asks questions about what they see. That's what scientists do! Even chemists! Various chemical reactions occur in our Earth, and chemists observe these. They also dig a little deeper and figure out with scientific tools why these happen. And all this wouldn't happen if they didn't wonder why. You can try to best this theory with various other scientists but you'll see this is correct. But sometimes we forget this and think that scientists are only these chemists who have beakers of experiments. It might not seem like a lot, but it can really change the world, what scientists really do. But that's not for right now, you can check out more here: inaturalist.org/journal/iamsharkgirl.