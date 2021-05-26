Cancel
Beware of the bogus scientific consensus

By RICH LOWRY
Bradford Era
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a “scientific consensus,” they told us. According to the media and assorted experts, there couldn’t be any questioning of the idea that the coronavirus (or SARS-CoV-2) emerged naturally, and anyone suspecting it might have come from a Chinese lab was an ignoramus, conspiracy theorist or hater. These enforcers...

www.bradfordera.com
Health
Science
Public Health
Laboratories
Chinahometownsource.com

Letter: Beware of increased misinformation

We are already seeing an increase in misinformation prior to the 2022 mid-term elections. Please check your sources and avoid reading the “news” on social media. I recently received an unsolicited newspaper in the mail called the Epoch Times, published by a group who have immigrated from China. It claims to be honest and unbiased. However, in reviewing three different fact checking sources on line (Ad Fontes media, All Sides, and Media Bias/Fact Check), I find that Epoch Times is rated as right of center as well as a questionable/somewhat unreliable source due to pseudo-science, propaganda, and failed fact checks.
AgricultureNature.com

Publisher Correction: The International Scientific Association of Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) consensus statement on the definition and scope of postbiotics

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. In the original version of this Consensus Statement article published online, a bar in Figure 1 was incorrectly labelled as “parabiotics” when it should have been labelled as “paraprobiotics”. This error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF version of the article.
ScienceGreenwichTime

Why gain-of-function research matters

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) David Gillum, Arizona State University and Rebecca Moritz, Colorado State University. (THE CONVERSATION) Due to unanswered questions into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, both the U.S. government and scientists have called for a...
Scienceinaturalist.org

Immediate Kid Scientist! A Scientific Consideration

Kids can be scientists too. So I'm going to explain why and then you can check out the amazing gallery of resources I've put together below. First of all, what defines a scientist? Someone who observes nature and asks questions about what they see. That's what scientists do! Even chemists! Various chemical reactions occur in our Earth, and chemists observe these. They also dig a little deeper and figure out with scientific tools why these happen. And all this wouldn't happen if they didn't wonder why. You can try to best this theory with various other scientists but you'll see this is correct. But sometimes we forget this and think that scientists are only these chemists who have beakers of experiments. It might not seem like a lot, but it can really change the world, what scientists really do. But that's not for right now, you can check out more here: inaturalist.org/journal/iamsharkgirl.
The Hill

Beware language and the art of manipulation

Most of the news itself is not “fake,” but sometimes the way it is presented — intentionally or not — can lead to false conclusions to advance or preserve a narrative. President Biden , in his recent address at the U.S. Air Force Base in Suffolk, England, stated and answered this question, “Y’know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming.”
ScienceHartford Courant

The delta variant: What scientists know

The supercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is responsible for about 1 in 5 COVID-19 cases in the United States, and its prevalence has doubled in the last two weeks, heath officials said Tuesday. First identified in India, Delta is one of several “variants of concern,” as designated by the...
TheDailyBeast

Seattle Researcher Says He Uncovered Deleted Data on Early COVID-19 Cases

A Seattle researcher says he has uncovered data on early COVID-19 cases that appears to have been mysteriously deleted from a major database, The New York Times reports. Jesse Bloom, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, detailed the discovery in a new study that argues the deleted data—genetic sequences from hundreds of virus samples collected by Wuhan University scientists—means researchers who are currently trying to determine the origin of the pandemic don’t have the full picture. Bloom said he found 13 sequences of the virus on Google Cloud after they had apparently been deleted from the Sequence Read Archive, a public repository for DNA sequencing data managed by the National Library of Medicine. All in all, he said, he found that 241 sequences of the virus had been deleted from the database.
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Fauci’s Bosses Funded Virus Research By Chinese-Military Front

The National Institutes of Health under the leadership of Dr. Francis Collins funded a Chinese Communist Party-run scientific organization tied to the People’s Liberation Army, the National Pulse reported.. Collins, who recently confessed the U.S. had “no control” over the Wuhan Insitute of Virology despite funding it, signed a memorandum...
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
ScienceNature.com

The authorship rows that sour scientific collaborations

Team science suffers when junior researchers see their career-defining contributions to a paper downplayed. Here’s how to tackle disputes. Nic Fleming is a science writer based in Bristol, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. “It felt like a slap in the face. It was as...
Religionebcky.com

Should Christians Trust Scientific Experts?

BioLogos has written a curriculum named “Integrate” and has been republishing articles on their website in support of and in defense of it. An article in this series asked the question, “Should Christians Trust Scientific Experts?”.1 It was thought provoking and had some good practical points but missed the mark widely in the area of worldviews and presuppositions. The author, Dr. Josh Reeves, also too readily accepts scientific consensus as a measure of reliability when it is well known that scientific consensus changes frequently in almost every field and that many of the greatest scientific achievements have been produced by the “mavericks” who did not accept the status quo.
ScienceIndustry Week

Time for an 'America First' Science, Tech Policy

Everything national governments do affects their own nation, the world, or both. But often nations need to choose which they want to help more, and for too long the United States has been the global good Samaritan, designing its policies in ways that help the world, while the rest of the world free rides off of this and designs their policies to help just their own country.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Sciencenetworthynewz.com

The Structure of Scientific Revolutions

Chapter I – Introduction: A Role for History. Kuhn begins by formulating some assumptions that lay the foundation for subsequent discussion and by briefly outlining the key contentions of the book. A scientific community cannot practice its trade without some set of received beliefs (p. 4). These beliefs form the...