Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Celerant Showcased Many New Retail Software Features and Integrations at 2021 Client Conference

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2021-05-27

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of retail software, hosted their 17th annual client conference this month. Celerant made some major product announcements at this year’s virtual conference, and introduced many new, and innovative features and 3rd party integrations developed this past year to help clients better serve their retailers. These included integrated SMS text message marketing based on triggers, new fulfillment methods, clienteling and new one-to-one promotions, curbside pickup app, marketplace integrations, Stratus Analytics, industry-specific vendor integrations, and much more. Celerant also announced ‘class and resource reservation’ enhancements, and gave a sneak peak of the eCommerce app expected this summer.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Software#Online Retail#Email Marketing#Ecommerce#Prweb#3rd Party#Stratus Analytics#Working#The Roaring 20s#Sps Commerce#Worldpay#Star Micronics#Shift 4#Global Payments#Oneshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Related
Real Estatemartechseries.com

Total Expert Launches Industry’s First Sales and Marketing Platform for Direct-to-Consumer Mortgage Market

Total Expert for Consumer Direct platform is the first single data model for direct lending, delivering marketing automation, lead management, and CRM capabilities all in one. Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today launched Total Expert for Consumer Direct—the first all-in-one sales and marketing platform built on a single data model for direct lending. The new offering ensures lenders can develop a complete understanding of each consumer based on their unique financial needs and deliver a personalized and valuable digital loan experience.
Marketsalmanian.org

Cloud-based Virtual Learning Platform Software Market by Industry experts, Strategic decision makers, Manufacturers and suppliers and Channel partners|Know More

Global Cloud-based Virtual Learning Platform Market Report: Demand, Supply, Consumption, Competition, Production, Vendors, Sales, Value Chain, Statistical Analysis, Pricing, Segments, Regional Analysis, Volume, Revenue, Historical Data, and Projections 2020–2026. The Global Cloud-based Virtual Learning Platform Market research report contains an in-depth analysis of this market, in which key players are...
Economyvoticle.com

What Are the Benefits Offered by Professional Digital Marketing Agency?

The digital environment has become a main focus for businesses that want to make their presence known online. Traditional marketing is no longer enough to promote one’s products and services. Companies that fail to understand how important it is to promote themselves online lose an important percent of their target audience. Digital marketing agency can help you expand your business online and reach out to the right people who are more likely to become your loyal customers. Digital marketing agency London puts at your disposal an impressive range of services that will help you consolidate your online presence.
Softwareflorencehc.com

Building Clinical Trial Software Integrations Between Sites and Sponsors

As decentralized clinical trials become more popular, many sites and sponsors have begun to wonder how they can adopt decentralized methods without sacrificing compliance or efficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic proved that patients can participate in clinical trials using video calls, apps, wearable devices, and visits to their local physician, not...
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Television & Digital Sales Marketing Consultant

WMGT-TV — JOB POSTING. Education: College Degree and/or equivalent in Marketing, Business, Advertising or related field. Experience: Knowledge of and prior experience with television and digital is a plus. WMGT Television and ChartLocal Digital is seeking the outstanding candidate who will propel us & yourself to the next level. You...
SoftwareStreet.Com

Marin Software Surges on New Instacart Ad Integration

Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Report shares surged Thursday after the company said its ad management platform now lets users manage Instacart ads, something that allows brands to connect with customers more directly at the point of sale. Marin shares were up nearly 85% at $3.15 after the company announced...
TechnologyDigital Signage Today

Xibo Signage takes on touchless interactivity in their latest CMS release

For two years, the Xibo development team have been building the latest and greatest version of their digital signage content management system. Now Xibo v3 (code named "Finlay") is here!. Over the last year the world has changed. Business priorities have shifted with an emphasis on safety of employees and...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

PANGAIA Deploys Board to Transform Sales Reporting and Analytics

Board’s BI analytics solution helps PANGAIA deliver greater insight and visibility over the brand’s sales, stocks and returns at a glance. Board International, the leading provider of the #1 decision-making platform, has announced that UK’s sustainable fashion brand PANGAIA is successfully leveraging Board for sales reporting and analytics. Trendy, biotech...
Westlake, TXfinancialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity to Hire 500 to Support Jump in New Retail Client Accounts

Fidelity Investments plans to add hundreds of employees in North Texas as part of its effort to address a jump in new retail client accounts, according to news reports. The company plans to add 500 staff, including licensed financial consultants and technologists, as well as customer service representatives, for its Westlake, Texas, campus over the next three months, the Dallas Morning News writes. In addition to the licensed roles, Fidelity is looking to fill client-facing roles that don’t require financial services industry experience, according to the newspaper. The firm is hiring both for entry-level positions as well as leadership roles, but tells the Dallas Morning News that it doesn’t disclose salary ranges.
Technologyshortpedia.com

Twitter integrates Indian payments gateway Razorpay with its ‘Tip Jar’ feature

Twitter Integrates Indian Payments Gateway Razorpay With Its ‘Tip Jar’ Feature Weeks after it was reported that social media platform Twitter was in talks with payment platform Razorpay to enable tipping features for Indian users, Twitter made the formal announcement today. Twitter introduced the Tip Jar, last month, to allow users to send tips to applicable Twitter accounts on iOS and Android.
Softwarethecustomer.net

Genesys Launches AI-Driven Customer Experiences

Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new tools that enable businesses to easily build and orchestrate their own bot experiences, integrate third party messaging applications, and provide employees with technical training. And a new flexible consumption model gives companies access to Genesys solutions so they can scale or deploy new capabilities whenever they want, allowing them to meet changing customer and business needs.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Join 3.0 update: Supports local network, desktop client features and more

João Dias the developer of Tasker app, has a good alternative to the popular Pushbullet app in the form of Join. The app was launched back in 2015 by João and since not much has changed. After a lull of so many years, a major update to the application comes in the form of Join 3.0. The new features in the latest update bring a lot of adjustments to the operating mechanism of the application on the connected devices, which all goes well for the loyal users.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Integrate Extends Precision Demand Marketing Capabilities with Launch of New Precision Events Features

Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), announced the launch of new features in its Precision Events solution to create a more connected, buyer-driven Precision Demand Marketing strategy across in-person, hybrid, virtual events, and webinars. Precision Events, powered by the Demand Acceleration Platform, is the only solution that allows marketers to connect their event interactions with buyers and accounts to their digital demand strategy, resulting in a buyer-driven, omnichannel approach that drives more revenue at scale.
Retailmytotalretail.com

Leadership Strategies for a New Retail Age

Speakers: Nina Mullen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Hilma; Arveena Ahluwalia, COO, Evelyn & Bobbie, LLC; Chelsea Moore, Founder and CEO, BOXFOX; and Lee Greene, Creator and Host, Stairway to CEO. Successful leaders today understand that the old ways of leading don’t work anymore. With digitalization, new upstart competitors, and a diverse...