GZERO Media Wins Four Telly Awards, Honoring Excellence in Video, Television and Virtual Events
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. GZERO Media, a Eurasia Group company, captured four Telly Awards, in recognition of a range of innovative work spanning television, digital video, and livestream events. Specifically, the awards recognized the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer program, which is presented for public television by Creative News Group LLC for WNET and distributed by American Public Television; The Red Pen, a political commentary video series hosted by Ian Bremmer; Puppet Regime, a political comedy video series featuring puppet versions of world leaders; and the four-part virtual event series, Connecting Through Crisis, produced in partnership with Microsoft during the 75th United Nations General Assembly.www.stamfordadvocate.com