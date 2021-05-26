Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Until Later

baldwin-bulletin.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAfter 50 years of great joy living on Little Trade lake, with 20 years as residents, we have moved South. Yes, very bitter sweet. We planned our move over two years ago, having recently sold our lake home and are renting at our current place. We have built great relationships with about 85-percent of good neighbors and we will treasure these neighbors as our families. Our hope is we left you better off than before we arrived.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
La Vernia, TXlavernianews.com

Four cups of coffee later …

As I sit inside this morning, I feel more protected. Right now I’m going through a mental checklist. This is to get the cognitive juices flowing in a manageable manner, so I can negotiate the lingering fog my doctor prescribed with a “so-I-can-sleep” nightly medication. It amazes me that I...
Petsmariposagazette.com

One decade later

From left, Thor and Jack a few months before their 10th birthday in May. Photos by Christina Manuel. I feel like I’ve been thinking about a lot of things lately, but something I keep going back to is dogs. With news of The Happy Dog in the paper the last...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Faces of COVID: One Year Later

CLEVELAND — One year ago to date, a Cleveland man woke up for the first time without his wife and with a newborn baby. Ramath Mizpeh Warith Sr.’s wife, Sierra, died of COVID-19, but stayed alive in the hospital just long enough to deliver her son. She never got to meet him or say goodbye to her older son.
Taylor, TXtaylorpress.net

THREE WEEKS UNTIL 4TH

Freedom will ring at Murphy Park in three weeks. On Sunday, July 4, Graham D. Luhn American Legion Post 39 will host Independence Day festivities in Taylor. The event returns to the Fourth of July…
Florida Stategoodmorningamerica.com

Family staying in collapsed Florida apartment building speak out

Mom who gave birth while sedated meets her daughter for 1st time. Jennifer Nash was 24 weeks pregnant when she contracted COVID-19 in March, just as vaccinations for the virus were being distributed more widely across the United States. Nash, 34, of Yorba Linda, California, was not eligible to be...
momcollective.com

Parent Now . . . Friend Later

A few weeks ago, my 23-year-old daughter turned to me during a routine car ride and asked, “Do you still say that you can’t be friends with your children?” I asked, “Did I say that?” She said that I had said it several times when she and her brother were younger. “Is it still true now?” she wanted to know. I had to think.
MilitaryWTAX

103 years later, honors for a sailor lost at sea

More than a century after Otto Harrison Evans was lost at sea during World War I, a remembrance on Sunday. Friends, family, and patriots of every stripe gathered at Oak Ridge Cemetery to honor the sailor. Terry Prince, Acting Director of The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, was on hand to pay respects and to recall Evans’ service.
Richmond, VArvamag.com

10 Years Later: A Best Friends Day Conversation

It’s been 10 years since the last Best Friends Day Weekend in Richmond, Virginia and 20 years since its founders first came up with the idea of visiting a local water park to celebrate the end of summer. What they didn’t realize at the time was that this visit would turn into a four-day fun-filled weekend that has gone down in history as one of the craziest fests of all time.
Lincoln, RIValley Breeze

A year later, Tanguay family provides update on Kim

LINCOLN – It was the call no parent ever wants to get, says Gloria Tanguay, recalling how she heard the long list of injuries her daughter Kim had sustained in a motorcycle crash in Woonsocket on June 7, 2020. Those injuries, she said, seemed insurmountable. A little more than a...
Animalsvermontjournal.com

Protect grassland birds by mowing later

REGION – Bobolinks, meadowlarks, Savannah sparrows, and grasshopper sparrows enrich our summers with their songs, but some of these species are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat. Landowners can make a difference by altering the times of year they mow fields. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife...
Worldwarm1069.com

187 Days until Christmas 2021

But people are not waiting that long to get their “Elf Ears On.”. For centuries, pointy elven ears were viewed by many as an. undesirable beauty flaw — now young people are lining up to get them. In China, many women are getting dangerous plastic surgery to attain “elf ears.”
Melcher-dallas, IAkniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Celebration Later This Month

The Melcher-Dallas Coal Miners Committee will hold its annual celebration later this month. It begins Friday, June 25th with pony rides, a bags tournament, and fireworks. Saturday’s events include vendors and crafters in the park, American Legion Ceremony, golf cart decorating contest, and many more activities. The Coal Miners Golf Tournament is Sunday, June 27th. Committee President Angie Lepley says this celebration has grown significantly since its inception, and is intended to celebrate the community’s history as a coal mining town.
Tennisvoticle.com

After Lateralization Of The Diseased Ear

If the injury is recent, you can apply ice packs wrapped in a towel for approximately 10 minutes at a time, separated by another 10 minutes without ice, during the exact identical period of time. It may take 10 to 14 weeks before the athlete can pitch or throw in exactly the same level of rivalry as before the accident. The main reason why it's ritualistic is the method becomes repeated every moment, in exactly the exact same way. She started playing here as a young girl in real tournaments, afterward in women's occasions and eventually in federal senior championships, winning names along the way. If you are like the majority of parents these days it's possible to remember when you're set in children tennis courses when you're young and you likely recall the sawed off wooden racket which you're supposed to be able to control. "When designing a Official Match Ballwe constantly seem to reflect civilization; what's the spirit of the road that we can proudly showcase in the scene," explained Anika Marie Kennaugh, Product Designer in adidas. "What we found in our towns - all our key cities - is the necessity to come together and unite for change.
Galveston, TXworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Juneteenth Becomes Federal Holiday 156 years later

June 19 becomes Juneteenth National Independence Day, a US holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Union General Gordon Granger arrived in...
Public Healthaudacy.com

This can wait until tomorrow, right?

What is one takeaway from the Pandemic? The precious use of time. “Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today,” stated one of America’s founding fathers, Thomas Jefferson. He really didn’t originate that saying but he is widely given credit. In fact Ben Franklin has also been attributed with the quote. I came across a collection of quotes on procrastination of which there are many, in this case 186 of them.*
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Guys Die Together in an Accident and Go to Heaven

Three men were involved in an accident and died and found themselves in heaven. When they got there, they found it difficult to cope with the rules. Three people were on a journey and got involved in an accident and died. They got to heaven, and at the gate of heaven, they saw St. Peter well dressed in an all-white outfit.
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

Marches to continue until justice for Brown

In the Father’s Day edition of your paper, when children were mourning the recent murder of their father by sheriff's deputies, you said “…the two months of protests in our city have cost small local businesses dearly (…) and Pasquotank County taxpayers more than $500,000 for the extra law enforcement. These are not small things in a small, resource-poor community like ours” and asked that we stop marching.
ReligionDaily Jeffersonian

Many Churches, One Lord

The last fifteen months, while the world has been dealing with this coronavirus pandemic, have been life-changing for us all. And even though we are opening our country back up, we know of places that are still dealing with deaths by the thousands. Sometimes in our humanity, we learn by...