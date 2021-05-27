Cancel
Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Alum Chadwick Boseman

By Andrew Shuster
mediaite.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHoward University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after the late Chadwick Boseman, an alumni of the school who died from colon cancer last yeare. During his time at Howard, Boseman led a protest against the then-administration when officials consolidated the College of Fine Arts into the larger College of Arts & Sciences. When the actor returned to the university in 2018 to serve as commencement speaker, Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick announced that the fine arts college would return to its independent status.

