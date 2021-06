A different relationship to those normally posted here but a massively important one too! My friend told me a month ago that she’s pregnant with her first. Thing is, unbeknownst to me, I was JUST pregnant with my first at the same time! She will be about a trimester ahead of me. I want to tell her so it’s not weird but I’m also scared to say anything before my scan in case something is wrong. What should I do hive mind? Is it ok to wait till my scan is done to say anything? And after that how the heck do I tell her without her feeling I’m stealing her thunder? I didn’t know she was trying too…