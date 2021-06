Early voting for the Tisbury town election was held on Thursday and 277 voters went to the polls, according to town clerk Hillary Conklin. In a strange twist, that’s precisely the number of voters who went to the special town meeting on Sunday to approve a $55 million Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for the renovation and addition at the Tisbury School. That question is on the ballot and must pass by a simple majority for the money to be borrowed.