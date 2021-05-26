Baseball Icon noted

Grantsburg Baseball lost an icon last week. Virginia Ryan was a fixture at Pirate baseball games for parts of six decades. Virginia loved going to her sons’ and grandsons’ ballgames, and she enjoyed keeping her own scorebook, not only for personal records-but also to be an active part of each game. I’m glad she always pulled her lawn chair to the same spot because there was more than one occasion where I had to venture out of the dugout to clarify or correct the official scorebook, based on Virginia’s keen record keeping.