Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Baseball Icon noted

By Pete Johnson Grantsburg Baseball (Head Coach)
baldwin-bulletin.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGrantsburg Baseball lost an icon last week. Virginia Ryan was a fixture at Pirate baseball games for parts of six decades. Virginia loved going to her sons’ and grandsons’ ballgames, and she enjoyed keeping her own scorebook, not only for personal records-but also to be an active part of each game. I’m glad she always pulled her lawn chair to the same spot because there was more than one occasion where I had to venture out of the dugout to clarify or correct the official scorebook, based on Virginia’s keen record keeping.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Grantsburg Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Club Notes

Club members celebrated a return to playing face-to-face duplicate bridge games during May. The club now is playing at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Jack-in-the-Box in Lewiston. May 6 and 19 — Shirleene and Ed Hale; May 12 — Jean and Neil Lasley; May 26 — Patti Heywood and Darlene Storey.
Baseballlittleleague.org

2021 Little League® Baseball and Softball World Series to Honor Icons of the Game

Little League Baseball® World Series brackets named in Memory of Hank Aaron and Tom Seaver; Little League Softball® World Series Pools to Celebrate Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza. With the Little League® Baseball and Softball World Series featuring teams solely from the United States in 2021, the designated participating fields...
Harbor Springs, MIharborlightnews.com

Business Notes

Harbor Springs Summer Tennis is a tennis program for all ages and abilities. Brian Rahaley has been a teaching pro and Director of tennis at numerous local clubs in the Harbor Springs area. He will be serving the community at the Harbor Springs Schoo...
Petsthemillennews.com

Eagle Notes

My family and I took a quick trip to the beach last weekend. I highly recommend getting away from the “rat race” when you can (even if it’s just hiding out in your bedroom for some “me” time!). Self-care is important. For me, just smelling the ocean air relaxes my neck and shoulders- no joke. The boys already know to […]
Haines, AKchilkatvalleynews.com

Duly Noted

Marie Rose and Cosmo Fudge were married at Chilkat Inlet Retreat on June 12. The ceremony was officiated by Rob Goldberg. Bee Queener was the maid of honor and Blaine Heaton, the best man. The couple’s dog Stubbs was the flower girl. The bride’s parents Susan and Mark Rose and her brothers Phil Rose and Tommy Rose along with the groom’s parents Robert and Sally Fudge were in attendance to celebrate the nuptials.
sportswar.com

Baseball is an

Interesting study to see how the 11.7 full scholarships are apportioned to the 27 man scholarship limit of the roster. Provides an interesting comparison of the relative values coaches assign to positions and more importantly baseball recruiting has a whole additional dynamic to consider. [Post edited by 2hhoop3 at 06/14/2021...
Dewitt, IAdewittobserver.com

Club Notes

The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet Monday, June 21, at the city park at 9 a.m. Members will be touring the Allan farm on U.S. 30. Those unable to attend should contact the hostess for the day, Marybelle Howard. New members are always welcome.
Clarion, PADerrick

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 7, with 10 members weighing in. Fried foods are the forbidden food for the week.