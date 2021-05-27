Islanders close out Penguins in Game 6 home win, advance to face Bruins in second round

Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier buried the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-3 Game 6 victory on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum, lifting the Islanders into round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Isles came back by scoring three goals in a two-minute, 59-second span of the second period. Nelson, at center, had two goals in that span and an assist.

The speedy Beauvillier, a pace-setter for the Islanders all series, scored a goal and notched two assists, giving their line eight points on the night including Josh Bailey’s two assists.

The three forwards combined for nine goals and 19 points in the series. Nelson said after last year’s run to the Eastern Conference Final inside empty arenas in Canada during the pandemic, it feels great this year to win playoff games in front of the fans.

“It feels as close to before everything kind of went crazy with the shutdown,” Nelson said of the 9,000 fans who witnessed Wednesday’s win. “We wanted to win for them for a long time. It’s nice to get them back in the building so they can see it live. We put together a pretty good run last year. Now we want to try and do it again and go a little bit further.”

Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves, including a second-period breakaway stop on Evgeni Malkin, and improved to an undefeated 4-0 so far in these playoffs. The Islanders closed out a playoff series at Nassau Coliseum for the first time since 1993.

They now have won a playoff series in each of Barry Trotz’s first three seasons as head coach. This time they upset their division’s No. 1 seed. All that was missing Wednesday night was a Nelson hat trick.

He actually hit the post of an open net looking for it with 1:08 to play in the third period. He would have been the first Islander since Ray Ferraro (four goals, 1993) to notch a hat trick in a playoff game.

The Isles, the East’s No. 4 seed, now will take on the No. 3 seed Boston Bruins in round two.

The Islanders were 5-2-1 against the Bruins this season, out-scoring Boston, 20-18.

But they lost their final three meetings head-to-head in the final month of the regular season as the Bruins — bolstered by deadline acquisitions Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly — charged ahead of them in the standings.

The Islanders’ mojo at the Coliseum and in this postseason, however, gives them a chance to continue rolling. They won three straight to close out this series, and a three-goal flurry in Wednesday’s second period finished the Penguins off.

Pittsburgh’s Jason Zucker snapped a 2-2 tie 1:53 into the second period, threatening to quiet the rabid home crowd. But then Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock scored back-to-back goals just 13 seconds apart to put the hosts ahead, 4-3, at the 8:48 mark of the period.

That tied the mark for the quickest consecutive goals in Islanders franchise history.

Nelson tied it at 8:35 off a terrific Bailey pass into a gaping net behind lunging Pens goalie Tristan Jarry after a fantastic entry by Beauvillier. Pulock then scored at 8:48 from the point off a Travis Zajac faceoff win and a JG Pageau drop pass.

Nelson then scored off another Beauvillier assist through a screen at 11:34 for the 5-3 lead, forcing Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to call timeout.

And that’s when Sorokin sealed the game.

Nelson missed the Penguins’ net on a breakaway at 13:03, and Malkin raced back down ice on his own breakaway, but Sorokin made a stellar kick save with his left pad to deny Malkin’s backhand try.

Trotz said Sorokin’s save on Malkin and a Zajac first-period stop on Kasperi Kapanen were critical points that calmed the Isles down in a back-and-forth game.

The Isles never trailed by more than one goal in the first two periods. Beauvillier answered Jeff Carter’s early tally, and Kyle Palmieri responded to Jake Guentzel’s goal to even it at two apiece heading to the second period.

And with 4:44 remaining in the final period, fourth-liner Matt Martin drew a four-minute Penguins penalty — bleeding from his forehead after a high stick — to help stave off a Pittsburgh comeback.

“I thought we showed a lot of resilience,” Trotz said. “They scored a goal early. We were chasing the game. I thought when the game was 2-1, we got a huge save that gave us momentum and we got it 2-2. I thought it was 5-3 and we got a huge save and it settled us right down. Really proud.”