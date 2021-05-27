Cancel
Islanders close out Penguins in Game 6 home win, advance to face Bruins in second round

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 23 days ago

Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier buried the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-3 Game 6 victory on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum, lifting the Islanders into round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Isles came back by scoring three goals in a two-minute, 59-second span of the second period. Nelson, at center, had two goals in that span and an assist.

The speedy Beauvillier, a pace-setter for the Islanders all series, scored a goal and notched two assists, giving their line eight points on the night including Josh Bailey’s two assists.

The three forwards combined for nine goals and 19 points in the series. Nelson said after last year’s run to the Eastern Conference Final inside empty arenas in Canada during the pandemic, it feels great this year to win playoff games in front of the fans.

“It feels as close to before everything kind of went crazy with the shutdown,” Nelson said of the 9,000 fans who witnessed Wednesday’s win. “We wanted to win for them for a long time. It’s nice to get them back in the building so they can see it live. We put together a pretty good run last year. Now we want to try and do it again and go a little bit further.”

Rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves, including a second-period breakaway stop on Evgeni Malkin, and improved to an undefeated 4-0 so far in these playoffs. The Islanders closed out a playoff series at Nassau Coliseum for the first time since 1993.

They now have won a playoff series in each of Barry Trotz’s first three seasons as head coach. This time they upset their division’s No. 1 seed. All that was missing Wednesday night was a Nelson hat trick.

He actually hit the post of an open net looking for it with 1:08 to play in the third period. He would have been the first Islander since Ray Ferraro (four goals, 1993) to notch a hat trick in a playoff game.

The Isles, the East’s No. 4 seed, now will take on the No. 3 seed Boston Bruins in round two.

The Islanders were 5-2-1 against the Bruins this season, out-scoring Boston, 20-18.

But they lost their final three meetings head-to-head in the final month of the regular season as the Bruins — bolstered by deadline acquisitions Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly — charged ahead of them in the standings.

The Islanders’ mojo at the Coliseum and in this postseason, however, gives them a chance to continue rolling. They won three straight to close out this series, and a three-goal flurry in Wednesday’s second period finished the Penguins off.

Pittsburgh’s Jason Zucker snapped a 2-2 tie 1:53 into the second period, threatening to quiet the rabid home crowd. But then Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock scored back-to-back goals just 13 seconds apart to put the hosts ahead, 4-3, at the 8:48 mark of the period.

That tied the mark for the quickest consecutive goals in Islanders franchise history.

Nelson tied it at 8:35 off a terrific Bailey pass into a gaping net behind lunging Pens goalie Tristan Jarry after a fantastic entry by Beauvillier. Pulock then scored at 8:48 from the point off a Travis Zajac faceoff win and a JG Pageau drop pass.

Nelson then scored off another Beauvillier assist through a screen at 11:34 for the 5-3 lead, forcing Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to call timeout.

And that’s when Sorokin sealed the game.

Nelson missed the Penguins’ net on a breakaway at 13:03, and Malkin raced back down ice on his own breakaway, but Sorokin made a stellar kick save with his left pad to deny Malkin’s backhand try.

Trotz said Sorokin’s save on Malkin and a Zajac first-period stop on Kasperi Kapanen were critical points that calmed the Isles down in a back-and-forth game.

The Isles never trailed by more than one goal in the first two periods. Beauvillier answered Jeff Carter’s early tally, and Kyle Palmieri responded to Jake Guentzel’s goal to even it at two apiece heading to the second period.

And with 4:44 remaining in the final period, fourth-liner Matt Martin drew a four-minute Penguins penalty — bleeding from his forehead after a high stick — to help stave off a Pittsburgh comeback.

“I thought we showed a lot of resilience,” Trotz said. “They scored a goal early. We were chasing the game. I thought when the game was 2-1, we got a huge save that gave us momentum and we got it 2-2. I thought it was 5-3 and we got a huge save and it settled us right down. Really proud.”

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related
NHLNHL

Islanders lament ending in Game 3 loss to Bruins

Missed opportunity by Barzal, sharp-angle goal on Varlamov has New York trailing in series. Mathew Barzal and Semyon Varlamov were dealing with mixed emotions following the New York Islanders' 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Second Round at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday.
NHLPosted by
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ dramatic Game 3 win over the Islanders

With a 1-0 lead entering the third period, the Boston Bruins looked primed for a dagger, outshooting the New York Islanders 19-5 midway through that final 20 minutes. A pair of timely penalty kills and a Brandon Carlo exit later, the Islanders found their skating legs in the latter half of the third, eventually evening things up on Mat Barzal’s wrap-around equalizer.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Islanders Weekly: Defeating Bruins, Advancing to Semifinals

Islanders Weekly is my series that looks at the performance and outlook of the New York Islanders. Every Thursday, we will take a look at the week that was for the Islanders, highlighting key players and trends while looking at the road ahead. The Islanders handled the Boston Bruins in...
NHLFinger Lakes Times

Islanders rally from second-period hole, beat Bruins in Game 4 to even series

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — This game, just like the entirety of this second-round series, was everything NHL playoff hockey is supposed to be. The Islanders and Bruins again engaged in an even battle at a tension-filled Nassau Coliseum. It’s only fitting this series is now tied at two games apiece and...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders vs. Bruins Playoff News: Isles one win from advancing to Stanley Cup semifinal

In the first round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the New York Islanders lost a home game that they could have won in Game 3. They responded by tying the series at 2-2 with a home win in Game 4. The Isles capitalized on their opportunities to win a road Game 5 in which they were outplayed. And in Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum, they continued to capitalize on mistakes and rode the wave of the crowd to a series victory.
NHLchatsports.com

Bruins lines vs. Islanders: Tinordi draws in, Carlo ruled out for Game 4

The Boston Bruins are set for Game 4 of the second round tonight against the New York Islanders and will be without Brandon Carlo on the blue line. Bruce Cassidy said Carlo is ruled out for the game. He is still “day-to-day” after taking a hit by Cal Clutterbuck behind the Bruins’ net in Game 3 during the third period.
NHLstanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Islanders, Game 5

The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders are set for Game 5 tonight in Boston!. The word pivotal has been thrown around a lot lately, but it will be pivotal for the team takes that the game and gets that crucial third win. It’s hot and balmy out (at least...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Islanders Complimentary Of Bruins’ ‘Dangerous’ Second Line

For a while, Bruce Cassidy was looking to get more out of the Boston Bruins’ second line. In 2021, he’s gotten it. The Taylor Hall, David Krejci, Craig Smith combination has been a steady, 200-foot line that can wreak havoc in the offensive zone but also limit chances defensively. Boston’s...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders vs. Bruins Playoff News: Second-round series all tied up again

This team, folks. The New York Islanders know how to get the job done when it needs to be. They knew that allowing the Boston Bruins to take a 3-1 series lead would have been, as Game 4 hero Mathew Barzal put it, “a death sentence,” especially going back to Boston for Game 5.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders-Bruins Game 6 recap: Winning goal, key stat and more

Winning Goal: Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game, at 12:39 of the second period. Key statistic: The Islanders improved to 12-2 in potential Game 6 clinchers and 8-0 at Nassau Coliseum. Turning point: Nelson’s first goal, where he stripped Boston D Matt Grzelcyk of the puck and scored on...
NHLlighthousehockey.com

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins [Round 2, Game 4 thread]

These teams know each other well. They know what they need to do to win increase their odds of success in what has been largely been a coin flip through three games, the last two going to overtime. The Islanders expect to field the exact same lineup for Game 4...
NHLNBC Sports

Bruins-Islanders stream – Game 4 on NBC

NBC’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here. Brad Marchand‘s overtime...
NHLNBC Sports

Highlights: Islanders even series vs. Bruins with 4-1 win in Game 4

The New York Islanders have evened their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Boston Bruins with a 4-1 win in Game 4 on Saturday night. The B's opened the scoring with a David Krejci power-play goal in the second period, but the Islanders scored the next four (with two empty-net tallies), including the game-winner in the third period from first-line center Mathew Barzal.