Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Said Burt Reynolds ‘Fit Right In’ with the Cast of the Show

By Suzanne Halliburton
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biuRk_0aCdRGrh00

James Arness, who we all know as Marshal Matt Dillon on Gunsmoke, handed Burt Reynolds the highest sort of compliment during an interview looking back on the show.

Reynolds spent three years on Gunsmoke, playing a blacksmith named Quint Asper. His character was half Native American, so Gunsmoke writers layered in the discrimination Quint faced during the 1800s in Dodge City, Kansas. The character played a major role. Quint was added to the cast after Dennis Weaver, who portrayed Chester, left the series.

Arness said that Reynolds, who beat out more than 300 other actors for the role, flashed a flair for comedy, but he couldn’t show that on-screen in Gunsmoke. His character was far too serious. But everyone enjoyed working with him.

“He was a wonderful guy to work with and we all became friends,” Arness said during a 2002 interview with the Archive of American Television. “He just fit right in with the family group. And we all had a wonderful time. His character was there only a couple of seasons. He moved on and of course went on to gigantic screen stardom.”

https://youtu.be/yJqbQm0j5gY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: James Arness on working with Burt Reynolds – EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORG (https://youtu.be/yJqbQm0j5gY)

Burt Reynolds Also Loved Family Feeling of Gunsmoke

Burt Reynolds, in interviews about Gunsmoke, always praised the sense of family the show created for its cast members.

Ben Costello, who wrote the book Gunsmoke: An American Institution, Celebrating 50 Years of Television’s Best Western, interviewed Burt Reynolds. He asked him about the character and the cast.

“Every actor in town loved doing the show, because it was a family,” Reynolds said. “And, now that I think back about it, I don’t think anybody in town, before or since, ever had the generosity of spirit that they had on that show in terms of being an ensemble group, “whether) it was Kitty’s [Amanda Blake] turn or Doc’s [Milburn Stone] turn or Chester’s [Dennis Weaver] turn or whoever’s turn.

“It was a great place for young actors to learn some manners and behave, because, number one, Jim Arness [Marshal Matt Dillon] and Milburn wouldn’t put up with it.”

Reynolds was on Gunsmoke from 1962-65. It was his second major TV role. He also was briefly on Riverboat in 1959-60, but walked away from the show. Gunsmoke offered him a chance to show studio executives he was serious about acting.

“I thought that this was a terrific show to be on,” Reynolds said of Gunsmoke. “And quite honestly … some of the happiest years of my life were on that show. Jim said — I’ll never forget it — ‘You know, we’ve been on seven years and, hell, we’ve probably only got another year.’ I thought, ‘Well, okay,’ I had done it for almost three years, so I said I’ll strike out on my own.”

Sadly, none of the original major characters in Gunsmoke still are alive.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Dodge City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Blake
Person
Milburn Stone
Person
James Arness
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Matt Dillon
Person
Dennis Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American#Emmytvlegends Org#Kitty#Doc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star James Arness Said Bette Davis Was a ‘Dynamite’ Guest Star: Here’s Why

Bette Davis played one deliciously mean, mad criminal matriarch on an episode of Gunsmoke. And there are some reviewers who consider the Bette Davis episode of Gunsmoke as one of the best-ever on the show. She wanted the ultimate, eye-for-an-eye revenge on Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness). And she’d get it, even if it meant hurting Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake) in the process.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver Hilariously Joked Why He Wanted to Portray a Different Role

“Gunsmoke” star Dennis Weaver was just getting tired of portraying Chester Goode on the hit CBS western. Why? Let him tell you. “If I’d have known I would do that [role] for nine years, I wouldn’t have picked a character with a stiff leg,” he said jokingly in a 1997 interview with the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Gazette. “Try making a campfire with a stiff leg.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Legend James Arness Revealed the Character That He Was Always Asked About

“Gunsmoke” had characters TV viewers could identify with. It turns out James Arness received lots of inquiries about a specific one. “He was such an integral part of the show, and people loved his character of Chester,” Arness, who plays Marshal Matt Dillon, tells The Los Angeles Times in a 2006 interview. “He and I used to go out on appearances in the early years — we traveled all over the country together at fairs and rodeos — and his character was just indelibly etched in the minds of millions of people around the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Dennis Weaver: Remembering the ‘Gunsmoke’ Star

The actor who played Marshal Matt Dillon’s right-hand man on “Gunsmoke” was born on this day (June 4). That actor, of course, was Dennis Weaver. He played Chester Goode on the famous Western television series. But, he was so much more than his character on “Gunsmoke.” According to IMDb.com, Weaver was born in Joplin, Missouri, in 1924. His given name at birth was William Dennis Weaver.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Country Rewind: Watch Jerry Reed Perform ‘East Bound & Down’ During 1981 ‘All-Star Party for Burt Reynolds’

Jerry Reed paid tribute to his buddy Burt Reynolds by performing “East Bound and Down” during the 1981 CBS TV special, All-Star Party for Burt Reynolds. There was plenty of star-power in the room during the Variety Club’s annual charity-themed comedy/variety special in 1981. For Burt’s big night, a who’s who of actors, singers, and entertainers were in attendance, including Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Jimmy Stewart, Jackie Gleason, Dinah Shore, and more.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Daily Bennifer: Ben fits right in

As we saw, Ben Affleck joined Jennifer Lopez’s family to celebrate her sister Lynda’s 50th birthday a few days ago and they were photographed kissing and hanging out with her kids. More images from that day have now been released (see them here) – this time of the entire group entering and exiting the restaurant and while, obviously, the kissing pictures were the money shots, these ones may actually tell us more about their dynamic and just how close and serious the relationship is…which… let’s not get it twisted, no one is out there thinking it’s casual.
TV Seriesinsp.com

Why Was Chester Written Off of Gunsmoke?

Over the course of nine seasons, Chester Goode became a vital player in Dodge City. That’s why it was such a shock when Matt Dillon’s trusty sidekick made his departure from the series at the height of its popularity—but do you know why Chester really left Dodge City?. In the...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 return date for James Spader, cast

If you are curious in learning The Blacklist season 8 episode 21 return date? Well, things are about to get weird…. So what’s the first thing that we need to point out here? It’s the fact that there is no new episode of the NBC show coming on Friday, June 11. With that being said, there are still two more coming this season, though you’ll have to wait a while to see them. The first one, entitled “Nachalo,” is airing on Wednesday, June 16. Meanwhile, the finale is going to be coming our way on June 23. (There is no title for that episode as of yet.)