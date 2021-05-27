Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Triumph graduate found her groove in the library

By Kathryn Palmer
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 23 days ago
CHEYENNE – Jenessa Gonzales has always loved learning new things and getting wrapped up in a good book.

But when she started at South High School as freshman, she felt a little lost and overwhelmed in such a big environment.

“At South, it felt like there was a lot of students and drama,” Jenessa said. “I just kind of hit a point where my mental health wasn’t good. I started ditching classes and not doing well in school.”

By the middle of her sophomore year, she knew she needed a change. Her sister had attended Triumph High School, so Jenessa decided to transfer there and see if the school’s much smaller population and emphasis on social and emotional learning would help.

It did at first, but right as Jenessa was getting settled in at Triumph, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and all of her courses went online.

“Doing school online was difficult because I felt isolated,” Jenessa said. “I feel like I became an antisocial person during that time.”

When she went back to in-person learning this fall, she was still keeping to herself.

She found comfort in reading books, which she said helps ease her anxieties. Spending time in the school library helped Jenessa find her groove and end senior year – she earned enough credits to graduate a year early – on a positive note.

“Once I discovered the library, it definitely became my comfort place and the place where I loved spending my time,” said Jenessa, who served as a library teaching assistant this year. She helped shelve books, create displays and take inventory in the library, all while adding to her list of potential reading materials.

“I got to grow as a person and discovered a lot about myself,” she said.

She formed a particularly close bond with Sarah Horen, the library media specialist at Triumph. The two read some of the same books together and bonded over their love of suspense novels.

“Jenessa really did grow, especially with her confidence, this year,” Horen said. “She went from just hanging out in the library to taking more of a leadership role. If I didn’t have a task for her, she’d find one. She really blossomed.”

In addition to her own personal growth, Horen said Jenessa is always trying to push her peers to reach their fullest potential, too.

“She’s very involved with her classmates,” Horen said. “She’s always pushing everyone to do their best and get their things done, especially if they were falling behind. She’d always be on top of her stuff, but she’d also encourage her classmates to be on top their stuff, too.”

That drive to improve not only her life, but the lives of others, will translate well with what Jenessa has planned post-graduation.

This fall, Jenessa will start studying nursing at Laramie County Community College.

Nursing seems like a natural fit, she said, because her mother has always worked in health care, and she “love(s) helping people. I’m not happy unless other people are happy.”

Whatever Jenessa ends up doing as an adult, Horen said there’s no doubt she’ll be successful.

“Jenessa is a sweetheart,” Horen said. “She’s an attentive student, she’s a go-getter. Whatever she puts her mind to she’ll accomplish.”

