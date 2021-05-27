Graduating class at South High encouraged to embrace change, "capitalize on every second"

Buy Now Blade Hager celebrates with two fists in the air while walking to receive his diploma during the South High School graduation ceremony Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Frontier Park. During the ceremony, 222 students graduated from South. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Graduates of the 2021 class at Cheyenne’s South High School were honored in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Park Arena, with a pair of student speakers encouraging their classmates to embrace change and “capitalize on every second.”

During the ceremony celebrating more than 200 graduates from the high school, the class was reminded of the adversity that they overcame, especially over the last 15 months following the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic to Wyoming in March last year.

Alexandria Morris, one of the two student speakers, recalled the initial joy she felt learning that in-person school had been shut down last spring, a feeling that quickly disappeared and was replaced by dismay as exciting key events were canceled or moved online.

“The coronavirus pandemic has stressed us all into an unfamiliar world of masks, temperature checks, sanitizing, social distancing and further sanitizing,” Morris said.

“It’s more than fair to say that this has not been our ideal senior year. I don’t know about all of you, but I never again want to experience the disappointment that came from watching everything that I valued most about my school ripped from my friends.

“But despite all that, through determination, we endured, and we sit here today as graduates,” she continued to applause from the crowd.

Garrett Deary, the other student who spoke alongside Morris, reminded his classmates that it was not just the pandemic that changed them, as they had come a long way from freshman year in finding their own passions – in Deary’s case, filmmaking.

“I’m so proud to look at all of us today and think about everything we’re going to go out into the world and do,” Deary said. “Whether it’s a career in sports or in science, or teaching or directing, we all have a unique ability to change the world. As we leave high school to start the game of life, you must remember that life is a wonderful thing, and we need to capitalize on every second.”

The duo also thanked their teachers, parents and friends in the crowd, acknowledging that they wouldn’t have gotten to graduation without them.

The ceremony also included words of encouragement from Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown, South High Principal Phil Thompson, LCSD1 Board Chair Rose Ann Million Rinne and South High social studies teacher Chad DeBruyn, who told the graduates to find their passions and stay true to themselves.

“Never ever follow someone else’s path, unless you’re lost in the woods, and if you see a path when you’re lost in the woods, then by all means, follow that,” DeBruyn said. “One of the most amazing things that I’ve witnessed over the years is not only how you get back up, but how you help others get back up.

“I love that we are a community that supports one another,” he continued. “We collectively can and will always get back up. We are South.”