Kickoff times announced for four Cowboy football matchups

Buy Now University of Wyoming Craig Bohl watches players warm up before the Cowboys’ spring game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW Troy Babbitt/UW

LARAMIE — With its season-opening kickoff against Montana State about 100 days away, a quartet of University of Wyoming football games for the 2021 season now have their precise kickoff times.

Three of the games will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Cowboys (2-4 in 2020) will play at the University of Connecticut at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, with the channel still to be determined. An Oct. 9 matchup at Air Force, UW’s Mountain West opener, will kick off at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

The Border War against Colorado State is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium, with the game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. UW’s battle at Utah State on Nov. 20 will kick off at 5 p.m. and will be available on CBS Sports Network as well.

Fox Sports, the Mountain West’s other broadcasting partner in addition to CBS Sports, will announce its kickoff times and channels on Thursday.