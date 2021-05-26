newsbreak-logo
City of Greenville to start spraying for mosquitoes after specimens found carrying West Nile virus

By Herald-Banner staff report
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
The city of Greenville is starting the annual effort to spray for mosquitoes this evening, after a specimen was found to be carrying the West Nile virus earlier this week.

It is the first time this year the spraying has been scheduled.

Trapped mosquitoes in the area of Arnold Park, 3314 Gordon Street, tested positive for the virus.

Trucks will begin spraying at approximately 6:30 to 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday and Friday. The spraying will take approximately three to four hours and it is recommended citizens in the area to be sprayed remain indoors during the time.

The city is advising that to avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors. Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as active ingredient generally give longer protection.

Additional information is available at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/720/Mosquito-Prevention

Do not spray repellent on skin under clothing. Do not use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile

