Pennsylvania banks experience 106% jump in 1Q net income, FDIC says

Connecticut-based banks are off to a much better start this year than they were in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit late in the first quarter. Combined profits of all 32 banks headquartered in the state shot up nearly 122% in the first quarter of 2021, while nationally, the industry boosted earnings by more than 315%, thanks mainly to an improving economic outlook that has allowed banks to release loss reserves built up during the pandemic, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said last week.