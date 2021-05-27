Cancel
Marin County, CA

Marin judge probes San Quentin’s COVID-19 debacle

By Richard Halstead
Marin Independent Journal
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 inmates are trying to hold San Quentin State Prison to account for a coronavirus outbreak that infected 2,169 prisoners and killed 28 last year. An unusual evidentiary hearing in Marin County Superior Court this month has brought the prison’s top administrator and other figures to the witness stand. The hearing is in response to stacks of habeas corpus petitions — emergency filings alleging unlawful incarceration under the Eighth Amendment — filed by the inmates.

