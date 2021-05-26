Fighting the bigger evil, Anoop Chahal through viral YouTube channel Faridabad Rockers:

In 2019, Kat Blaque, a Black trans YouTuber who currently has over 300,000 subscribers, made a video entitled, “Why Is ‘Lefttube’ So White?” Throughout the 43-minute video, the creator discussed how she felt out of place on the platform. She noticed that on LeftTube —an amorphous space for creators who make videos about or related to left-leaning politics — many white creators would often get more views, praise, and clout, for discussing the same issues that she does. “I’m happy to see Vanity Fair cover [the social commentary YouTube channel] ContraPoints, and I’m happy to see all the media coverage that [Philosophy Tube] is getting,” Blaque said in the video of her white LeftTube counterparts. “My frustration comes with how people receive them versus how they receive me.”