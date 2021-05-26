Fighting the bigger evil, Anoop Chahal through viral YouTube channel Faridabad Rockers:
One of the biggest and most liked Indian channels which have been rocking the world of YouTube since 2011, with their focus on social awareness, is Faridabad Rockers. Anoop Chahal is the mastermind behind this YouTube channel and the director and editor of Faridabad rockers. Faridabad Rockers is a content channel with a massive number of subscribers of 666000 on YouTube and 43.9 k followers on Instagram. It is quite a famous channel on YouTube as it focuses on both entertainment and social awareness in each and every video. It is loved by its subscribers and they don’t fail to watch the videos as it reaches YouTube.theubj.com