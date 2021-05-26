Cancel
Western Springs, IL

Durkin on after-hours release of maps: 'Democrats hit a new low'

By Glenn Minnis
dupagepolicyjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) is angry that nothing ever seems to change with Democrats in Springfield, he believes. “After three months of hearings with dozens of independent groups and Illinois citizens providing hours of testimony and just one week to go in this year’s legislative session, the Democrats hit a new low by dumping their proposed maps at 7 p.m. last Friday,” Durkin said in a video posted to Facebook and YouTube. “They did so to give the public, the advocacy groups, and the media, and most certainly the Republicans, zero opportunity to react.”

