‘The Tomorrow War’ Will Be A ‘New Favourite Movie’ Promises Chris Pratt

By Jammy Dixon
theubj.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt is a great idea to go for the direct-to-digital release of his astoundingly expected movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ on Amazon Prime Video in July this year. To climb netizens’ enthusiasm about the release of his military sci-fi action movie, the Hollywood A-lister actually uncovered his brand new character poster from the Chris McKay directorial. While the trailer of The Tomorrow War will convey today, Chris recently promised fans that the approaching film will be their “new most cherished movie”.

theubj.com
Chris Prattflickdirect.com

The Tomorrow War First Look

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
TV & Videosconventionscene.com

The Tomorrow War Official Trailer

THE TOMORROW WAR premieres July 2, 2021 globally on Prime Video. In The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.
MoviesSFGate

Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling, Alien-Fighting Super Soldier in 'The Tomorrow War' Trailer

Chris Pratt plays a soldier who has enlisted to fight a war 30 years in the future in the new trailer for The Tomorrow War, which will arrive July 2nd on Amazon Prime Video. As depicted in the new trailer, the film kicks off when a group of time travelers from 2051 return to the present and demand help fighting a global war against a vicious alien enemy. In order to bulk up their ranks and win the war, the humans need more soldiers from the past to travel to the future and join the fight.
EW.com

The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against

After releasing first look images last month, Amazon finally gave audiences a tease at the kind of aliens the cast of The Tomorrow War is dealing with. The studio dropped the first trailer for the sci-fi action flick on Wednesday, which stars Chris Pratt as a combat veteran turned science teacher named Dan Forester, who gets drafted by time-traveling soldiers into a future war against extraterrestrial invaders.
MoviesCollider

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Epic About a Time-Traveling Mission to Save Earth

Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.
MoviesGamespot

The Tomorrow War Trailer Features Chris Pratt Saving The Present And Future

In Amazon's The Tomorrow War, the world is shocked when a militant group from the future arrives to deliver an urgent message: 30 in the future mankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species. Enter Chris Pratt as high school teacher Dan Forrester, who is drafted to lead soldiers from the present to fight tomorrow's war.
