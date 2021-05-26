‘The Tomorrow War’ Will Be A ‘New Favourite Movie’ Promises Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt is a great idea to go for the direct-to-digital release of his astoundingly expected movie ‘The Tomorrow War’ on Amazon Prime Video in July this year. To climb netizens’ enthusiasm about the release of his military sci-fi action movie, the Hollywood A-lister actually uncovered his brand new character poster from the Chris McKay directorial. While the trailer of The Tomorrow War will convey today, Chris recently promised fans that the approaching film will be their “new most cherished movie”.theubj.com