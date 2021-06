Eric looks back on 25 years of CSS and remarks on how our hacks and workarounds have fallen away over time, thank goodness. But this isn’t just a message of nostalgia about how much harder things were back in my day. Eric also shows how CSS very nearly didn’t make it. I’m not exaggerating when I say that Todd Fahrner and Tantek Çelik saved the day. If Tantek hadn’t implemented doctype switching, there’s no way that CSS would’ve been viable.