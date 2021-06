Dexter Knutson-Keller is a senior at Capital High School, and regardless of whether he’s surrounded by his peers or by those twice his age, he is always the most down-to-earth person in the room. In his own words he’s a “Normal guy who’s not easily bothered,” but to those who know him that’s like saying, “The Beatles were pretty popular I guess.” In our conversation, he touches on stress, loss, hope, and gratuity with maturity and grace. So much grace in fact, that I get the impression that I would never have heard it if I hadn’t asked.