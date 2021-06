A couple of months back, BMW M announced that it was officially entering drifting as a works team for the first time. The team it chose to back is the Red Bull Driftbrothers, and we learned that this team would be going sideways in a purpose-built BMW M4. In the first YouTube video announcing the collaboration, we saw a digital render of what the specially adapted Competition might look like, and it was wild. Now, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch has teased the finished design of the vehicle in a series of sketches posted on Instagram. Just take a minute to soak up all the cool little details.