To Film In San Francisco, Matrix 4 Spend $420,000
The Matrix 4 purportedly burned through $420,000 just to film in San Francisco. Following quite a while of bits of gossip encompassing a fourth Matrix film, Warner Bros. formally declared the undertaking in August of 2019 with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss repeating their unique jobs as Neo and Trinity from the first set of three. Be that as it may, the set of three’s co-maker and chief, Lily Wachowski, won’t return close by her kin Lana, who will rudder a Matrix film solo interestingly, in view of a content she created close by two authors, Aleksander Hemon (The Lazarus Project) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas).theubj.com