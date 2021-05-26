To Film In San Francisco, Matrix 4 Spend $420,000

With a sharp sword and a dim brain, Mark Wahlberg ventures into the sphere of a dumbed-down Christopher Nolan flick by putting his buff 50-year-old body through the ringer in the reincarnation piffle, “Infinite.” Finite is more like it, as the latest mediocre effort from director Antoine Fuqua has only one life to live, likely in late-night reruns at its new home on Paramount Plus. It is there where “Infinite” has landed after plans were (wisely) scrapped to open it in theaters before COVID-19 hit. Well, there you have the killer-pandemic’s one positive.