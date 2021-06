The Jets have not had a head coach who focused on more than one side of the ball in a while. For Todd Bowles and Rex Ryan, it was defense. Both left the direction of New York’s offense up to their respective offensive coordinators and seldom focused on anything but their defensive responsibilities. The roles were reversed under Adam Gase, as he left Gang Green’s defense up to Gregg Williams — and Frank Bush after Williams was fired at the end of last season — and kept his nose buried in his uninspiring offensive playbook.