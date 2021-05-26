Cancel
Presidential Election

Concerned about latest election issues, lists two possible ways to win an election

By Janet Kurz Ladysmith
Ladysmith News
 28 days ago

I have concerns that the chaos surrounding the election of Joe Biden as the President of the United States continues. What is lost in promoting the falsehoods created by hired “influencers” is that we are not talking about what we in our community share as common goals. Do we want health care available for all? Can we find ways to address changes in climate that affect weather extremes like floods, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes, deep freezes and more? Diseases known in the tropics are moving into cooler regions.

