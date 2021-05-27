Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Picks: ROI, Longshots and Winners

We had a winner last week at the PGA Championship. We said Patrick Reed at +138 to make the Top 20 was as close to a lock as you’d find on the board; he finished tied for 17th . Here’s hoping you went, way, way far down the board and got Phil Mickelson at +20000 (or higher some places) pre-tournament. For that matter, maybe you only got him at +300 before the final round and watched him cruise to his sixth major and triple your stake in the process.