Elizabeth Banks May Direct & Co-star In ‘Red Queen’ The Series

By Jammy Dixon
theubj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublished in 2015, Red Queen is a young adult fantasy novel by maker Victoria Aveyard. The best in class book is being made as a potential drama series at Peacock. By and by, the makers are reliably pushing ahead as they got their first cast member and chief. Elizabeth Banks...

TV SeriesDeadline

Edoardo Ponti To Direct ‘Elizabeth Street’ Series Adaptation In Works At Sony Pictures TV’s TriStar

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television’s TriStar is adapting Laurie Fabiano’s bestselling 2010 historical novel Elizabeth Street for television, with Edoardo Ponti (The Life Ahead) attached to direct and executive produce. Tyler Hisel (Treadstone, Wayward Pines) has written a pilot for the project, based on Fabiano’s own great-grandmother’s epic struggles. Elizabeth Street...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Red Queen’ Series in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is developing an adaptation of Victoria Aveyard’s bestselling novel “Red Queen,” the streamer announced Tuesday. Aveyard (pictured above, right) will adapt the series with “Arrow’s” Beth Schwartz (above, left), who will act as showrunnner. The young adult fantasy novel, published in 2015, is set in an alternate near-future in...
Portland, ORPosted by
Yardbarker

Elizabeth Banks talks marriage on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Max Handelman presumably couldn't have imagined he'd grow up to marry Elizabeth Banks. But there's one thing that Handelman has loved longer than Banks. "The love of his life are the Portland Trail Blazers," Banks said during Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night. "He's from Portland, Oregon. He's a humongous Trail Blazers fan. He recently had a birthday—his birthday was in May—and we've been together a very long time ... and so it's really hard to come up with things to surprise him."
Drinksmediapost.com

Archer Roose Banks On Elizabeth Banks, Its New Co-Owner

Actor/director Elizabeth Banks has made a “major” investment in seven-year-old canned wine company Archer Roose, and is now its co-owner, chief creative officer -- and spokesperson. The one-minute humorous video co-stars another Archer Roose co-owner, its co-founder and CEO Marian Leitner-Waldman. She finds Banks in her house when she gets...
Moviestellyvisions.org

A Second 'Persuasion' Adaptation is in Development with Dakota Johnson

What a time to be a Jane Austen fan: It looks like we're getting not one but two new versions of Persuasion headed to our screens in the not too distant future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, streaming giant Netflix is producing its own updated take on Austen's final complete novel with actress Dakota Johnson set to star.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Paul McCartney says Queen Elizabeth "looked like a film star" to "pre-teen boys in Liverpool"

Queen Elizabeth II signaled a new dawn in 1953. For the first time, television cameras would be allowed inside Westminster Abbey to broadcast a royal coronation. "Till then we hadn't had a television," Sir Paul McCartney said in the CBS Special "The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special." "And me and my younger brother were always begging our parents, 'Can we get a TV?' ... Well then suddenly for the coronation, everyone got one."
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Nicole Kidman’s magical mystery tour continues

I’m still recovering from Nicole Kidman’s coats and hair in “The Undoing.” They were so very undeniable. But by August, I will be ready for yet another iteration of the actress in yet another mystery series written by the super-productive David E. Kelley. Soon, they will be naming a TV mystery miniseries genre after her.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Jesse Plemons to Star Opposite Elizabeth Olsen in True Crime Limited Series LOVE AND DEATH at HBO Max

Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Fargo, Judas and the Black Messiah) is set to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max true crime limited series Love and Death. The series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”).
TV & Videostheslanted.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘Mr. Corman’ to Premiere on AppleTV in August

AppleTV set a premiere date for “Mr. Corman,” the 10-episode Apple Original comedy series created by, directed by, and starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The new limited series will premiere on August 6th with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In...
Moviesmxdwn.com

Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, and Betsy Brandt Joins Lionsgate English-Language Remake of French Hit ‘The Valet’

Lionsgate English-language remake of romantic comedy The Valet that Richard Wong (Come As You Are) is directing will star Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and legendary Mexican film and TV icon Carmen Salinas with already announced stars Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).
Beauty & Fashiongeekvibesnation.com

‘Cruella’ Review – Sorry Glenn Close, But The Cruella Crown Now Belongs to Emma Stone

“Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Michaela Coel Leads the Variety “Power of Women” Pack

Variety’s Power of Women in Comedy issues all look good this year, but the Michaela Coel cover is my favorite of them, and I’m glad to see her getting magazine recognition even if she inexplicably isn’t winning all of the things for I May Destroy You. Although she’s still feeling the love, per her profile, in which she also discusses Jane Fonda loving the show:
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Series About Young Queen Charlotte Set at Netflix

A “Bridgerton” spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte has been ordered to series at Netflix. Along with delving into the origin story of Queen Charlotte, the limited series will also follow young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes is set to write and executive produce, with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica also executive producing.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Quiver Distribution Nabs ‘The Exchange,’ Comedy Starring Justin Hartley and Avan Jogia (EXCLUSIVE)

Quiver Distribution has acquired U.S. rights to “The Exchange,” a new comedy from the co-creator of “Borat” and “Bruno.”. Directed by Dan Mazer, an Oscar nominee for writing the “Borat” movies and the maker of “Dirty Grandpa,” the film follows a socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager who decides to acquire a “mail-order best friend.” While he hopes to find a sophisticated exchange student from France, he instead ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-crazed guy, who quickly becomes a community hero. The movie stars Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”), Avan Jogia (“Zombieland: Double Tap”), Jennifer Irwin (“Bad Teacher”) and Ed Oxenbould (“Wildlife”). Emmy Award-winner Tim Long (“The Simpsons”) penned the script.