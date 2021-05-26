Elizabeth Banks May Direct & Co-star In ‘Red Queen’ The Series

Quiver Distribution has acquired U.S. rights to “The Exchange,” a new comedy from the co-creator of “Borat” and “Bruno.”. Directed by Dan Mazer, an Oscar nominee for writing the “Borat” movies and the maker of “Dirty Grandpa,” the film follows a socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager who decides to acquire a “mail-order best friend.” While he hopes to find a sophisticated exchange student from France, he instead ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-crazed guy, who quickly becomes a community hero. The movie stars Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”), Avan Jogia (“Zombieland: Double Tap”), Jennifer Irwin (“Bad Teacher”) and Ed Oxenbould (“Wildlife”). Emmy Award-winner Tim Long (“The Simpsons”) penned the script.