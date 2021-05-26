School board to poll on referendum
The Ladysmith School Board voted 6-0, Wednesday, to hire a consulting firm to conduct a public opinion survey of two referendums being planned for next spring’s election. School Perceptions, of Slinger, is an independent research firm that specializes in conducting web-based surveys for public and private schools, educational service agencies, communities and other state-level organizations. It has conducted more than 700 community survey projects, helping school districts navigate the strategic planning and referendum processes. It will be paid $8,800 for Ladysmith School District surveys, not including printing and postage. This breaks down to strategy development, survey design, survey administration and results reporting.www.ladysmithnews.com