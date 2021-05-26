Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

School board to poll on referendum

By Luke Klink
Ladysmith News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ladysmith School Board voted 6-0, Wednesday, to hire a consulting firm to conduct a public opinion survey of two referendums being planned for next spring’s election. School Perceptions, of Slinger, is an independent research firm that specializes in conducting web-based surveys for public and private schools, educational service agencies, communities and other state-level organizations. It has conducted more than 700 community survey projects, helping school districts navigate the strategic planning and referendum processes. It will be paid $8,800 for Ladysmith School District surveys, not including printing and postage. This breaks down to strategy development, survey design, survey administration and results reporting.

www.ladysmithnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ladysmith, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Ladysmith, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Schooled#Private Schools#Summer School#Election#Board Members#School Districts#Public Schools#Independent Schools#School Perceptions#Ladysmith School District#Community Service Fund#Health Savings Account#Poll#Survey Administration#Voter Permission#Public Opinion#Informed Survey Responses#Survey Design#Independent Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WIAA
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Six Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national education award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six Wisconsin teachers, including two in south central Wisconsin, were named finalists Monday for a national award that is considered the highest honor given by the federal government for science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science (STEM) teachers. Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s State Superintendent Carolyn...
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin Statenews-shield.com

Wisconsin could see 15 possible police reform laws this year

(The Center Square) – Police reform in Wisconsin is set to take its next big step this week. The Assembly’s Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight will hear four police reform proposals Tuesday afternoon. All four are from Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “These are not feel-good bills,” Wanggaard told The...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.