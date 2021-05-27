Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

OSU women come up short in NCAA Golf Championship finals, earn runner-up honors

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wohla_0aCdPemb00

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Oklahoma State women’s golf team earned a runner-up finish in the NCAA Championship to top off a record-breaking season.

Ole Miss won the national title with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma State. The second place finish matches the best by a Cowgirl team since 2004.

Six of the seven lowest single-season scoring averages in Cowgirl golf history have come this season. The team average score of 286.74 (-0.21) to par is the program best and fourth nationally.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard took an early lead over Smilla Sonderby and won her match 4&3.

Maja Stark and Isabella Fierro took their only match play losses 2&1 to Kennedy Swan and Andrea Lignell. Lianna Bailey lost her match 6&5 to Chiara Tamburlini. Rina Tatematsu was down 4 strokes in her match to Julia Johnson when play was called.

The Cowgirls now own eight top-5 finishes at the NCAAs and are tied for tenth most NCAA Championship appearances nationwide.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
33K+
Followers
54K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Match Play#Osu#Ncaa Golf Championship#The Ncaa Championship#Cowgirls#Ncaas#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Big Game Brooks looking small at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):. Turns out even Brooks Koepka can have a rough time in the U.S. Open. The two-time U.S. Open champion had two quick birdies to get within one shot of the lead, and it's been all downhill from there. He followed with back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and six holes. He made consecutive bogeys on the back nine when he got in trouble off the tee.
San Diego, CAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Hovland out of US Open with sand in his eyes

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):. Viktor Hovland of Norway is out of the U.S. Open with sand in his eye. He withdrew after taking a double bogey on the first hole, his 10th of the second round at Torrey Pines. Hovland was 6 over for his round and 9 over for the tournament, making it unlikely that he would have made the cut.
BasketballPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Analysis: US women look to add depth on Olympic hoops roster

The U.S. women's basketball team has a few questions surrounding its roster as the Americans prepare to make a run at a seventh consecutive gold medal in the Olympics. There are six returning Olympians — Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi should make the team when the squad for the Tokyo Games is announced. The group has won a combined 15 gold medals.