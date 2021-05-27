OSU women come up short in NCAA Golf Championship finals, earn runner-up honors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Oklahoma State women’s golf team earned a runner-up finish in the NCAA Championship to top off a record-breaking season.

Ole Miss won the national title with a 4-1 win over Oklahoma State. The second place finish matches the best by a Cowgirl team since 2004.

Six of the seven lowest single-season scoring averages in Cowgirl golf history have come this season. The team average score of 286.74 (-0.21) to par is the program best and fourth nationally.

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard took an early lead over Smilla Sonderby and won her match 4&3.

Maja Stark and Isabella Fierro took their only match play losses 2&1 to Kennedy Swan and Andrea Lignell. Lianna Bailey lost her match 6&5 to Chiara Tamburlini. Rina Tatematsu was down 4 strokes in her match to Julia Johnson when play was called.

The Cowgirls now own eight top-5 finishes at the NCAAs and are tied for tenth most NCAA Championship appearances nationwide.

©2021 Cox Media Group