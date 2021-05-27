Cancel
‘Man of Steel’ Was Almost Set in ‘The Dark Knight’ Universe

By Claire Epting
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 23 days ago
According to director Zack Snyder, there was once a possibility of his 2013 Superman film Man of Steel being set in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight cinematic universe. During a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz on his podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Snyder revealed that putting Man of Steel in the same cinematic universe as The Dark Knight was actually a possibility.

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

