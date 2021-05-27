‘Man of Steel’ Was Almost Set in ‘The Dark Knight’ Universe

McFarlane Toys is back with another Batman figure, but this time it is one from a beloved DC Comics storyline. Coming out of The Dark Knight Returns, Bruce Wayne is coming out of retirement to fix the city he has so long tried to save. To do that, he has to make a statement, and that means kicking the ass of the Man of Steel. Equipped with his new Armored Batsuit, Batman is ready to take on Superman and will not hold anything back, and McFarlane Toys captures this version of the Bat perfectly. With 22 points of articulation, DC Multiverse collectors will get to see Batman suit up once again with a textured design with etching and dents in his armor and a nice fabric look on his cape. The Dark Knight Returns Batman is set to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are starting to go live and can be found located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming DC Multiverse figures, too, like the Todd McFarlane designed Wonder Woman here.