Top takeaway from Donald Trump's reported involvement in Patriots probe: Spygate will never die and NFL looks worse for it

President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Geneva, their first meeting since the Biden administration took over the White House. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) joins to discuss his hopes for the Biden-Putin summit to address cyberattacks originating in Russia, why he believes President Biden has made too many concessions to Russia before the meeting and the importance of the U.S. projecting strength in this meeting. Later, Fox News Contributor and former CIA Station Chief Daniel Hoffman joins to explain how the cyberattacks give Russia political leverage, the increasing aggressive foreign policy moves made by President Putin and how this summit is likely to impact U.S. Russia relations.