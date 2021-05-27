Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Top takeaway from Donald Trump's reported involvement in Patriots probe: Spygate will never die and NFL looks worse for it

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start with this: ESPN’s latest Spygate story is an absolutely delicious, dead-of-the-offseason mystery for NFL fans. It's both believable and perhaps less so. It features backroom deals, political corruption, football, loyalties (real and perceived), quiet martinis, Mar-a-Lago dinners, hotel confrontations, campaign money, cheating and, well, so much more. You should read it in full.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Arlen Specter
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSWashington Post

How Democrats are hoping to unmask the latest Trump-DOJ scandal

It had long been expected that the Biden administration might be reluctant to launch a full fumigation of the epic corruption of the Trump years. The refrain that would justify this foot-dragging, many feared, would be the wretched notion that we must look forward, not back. Yet what we’ve seen...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump-DOJ revelations should newly shame his Republican enablers

This column has been updated. When I worked at the White House, I always entered the Oval Office with a feeling akin to reverence. Being invited there early in the morning to go over a speech, or participating in policy discussion, was sobering. There is a kind of historical gravity and democratic majesty that demands your best and highest effort.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers ratings implosion

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since President Donald Trump left office, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research. In May, just...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The 30 most bizarre lines from Donald Trump's interview with Sean Hannity

(CNN) — Out of office and having shut down his revolutionary communications site blog, former President Donald Trump has lost much of his ability to drive the daily national political conversation. But he still has a telephone! And that means he can, whenever he wants, call into friendly outlets to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

President Biden’s Goes Face To Face With The Man He Called A Killer

President Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin today in Geneva, their first meeting since the Biden administration took over the White House. Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) joins to discuss his hopes for the Biden-Putin summit to address cyberattacks originating in Russia, why he believes President Biden has made too many concessions to Russia before the meeting and the importance of the U.S. projecting strength in this meeting. Later, Fox News Contributor and former CIA Station Chief Daniel Hoffman joins to explain how the cyberattacks give Russia political leverage, the increasing aggressive foreign policy moves made by President Putin and how this summit is likely to impact U.S. Russia relations.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

An unintended problem with the GOP's new Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

On his Fox News program earlier this week, Tucker Carlson raised the idea that the Jan. 6 insurrectionist attack on the Capitol may have secretly been a scheme hatched by the FBI. Yesterday, the day after the broadcast, a group of far-right House Republicans wrote to the FBI, demanding a response to the kooky conspiracy theory.
Presidential ElectionFox News

'Hannity' on Biden-Putin summit, Trump's reaction

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 16, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to HANNITY. We begin with this FOX News alert: the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, will join us for an exclusive interview. That's mere moment away.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump on COVID origins: 'I believe it was a terrible accident, but I believe it came from the lab'

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the coronavirus pandemic is the result of a "terrible accident" during an exclusive interview on "Hannity." Addressing the latest developments in the Wuhan lab-leak theory, Trump told host Sean Hannity that while the pandemic was a "horrible" experience that claimed more than three million lives across the globe, he is fairly certain that it was accidental on China's part.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

ABC's Terry Moran says Trump 'weaponized' Wuhan lab-leak theory, making subject of COVID origins 'radioactive'

ABC News' chief national correspondent Terry Moran appeared to blame former President Trump for the delayed consensus in the legitimacy of the Wuhan lab-leak theory. In a preview of a Nightline report about the origins of the coronavirus that aired on Monday night, Moran is seen interviewing Jamie Metzl, the former State Department official and World Health Organization adviser who had been outspoken about the possibility that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Full List of Republicans Demanding Joe Biden Takes a Cognitive Test

Representative Ronny Jackson is leading 13 of his Republican colleagues in the House of Representatives in calling on President Joe Biden to undergo a cognitive test. Jackson, a Republican who represents Texas' 13th congressional district, served as former President Donald Trump's White House physician and suffered criticism for his effusive praise of Trump's health.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats turn up the heat on DOJ for burying a key Trump document

President Biden’s Justice Department is in an undeniably difficult position. Given the epic corruption of the department by his predecessor, Donald Trump, maximal transparency and accountability are now imperative. But this will inevitably clash with the department’s understandable desire to cling to certain institutional prerogatives. Senate Democrats have a key...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

How to Hold Trump Accountable

A torrent of new revelations is filling in the picture of how Donald Trump used, and abused, his authority as president. But the disclosures may serve only to underscore how little remains known about all the ways in which Trump barreled through traditional limits on the exercise of presidential power—and highlight the urgency of developing a more comprehensive accounting before the 2024 election, when he may seek to regain those powers.