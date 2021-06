After surviving Nebraska, Arkansas welcomes North Carolina State to Fayetteville as part of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The top-seeded team in the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament got a nice, little wake-up call in its regional. The Arkansas Razorbacks were given quite the challenge to start the NCAA Tourney. In its first game, Arkansas actually gave up eight runs, having to beat NJIT in a high-scoring affair, winning 13-8.