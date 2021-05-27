Cancel
NBA

Philly Fan Dumps Popcorn on Wizards’ Russell Westbrook After Injury

By Blake Montgomery
A Philadelphia 76ers fan added insult to injury Wednesday night during their team’s playoff matchup against the Washington Wizards, dumping popcorn on the Wizards’ Russell Westbrook as he walked off the court to seek treatment. The former NBA MVP appeared incensed at the gesture, but coaching staff stopped him from going into the stands. Others in the crowd pointed to the offending fan, according to video of the incident.

