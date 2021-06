VISTA, Calif. — So you say you'd like to adopt an animal, but you're not a cat or dog person? The San Diego Turtle and Tortoise Society offers the perfect pet for people looking to slow things down. Volunteer Terry Robinson's turtle sanctuary is in Vista, but there are five fostering facilities in the county that would make anyone green with envy. "I've got about 50 in the yard and about 15 or 20 are available for adoption," said Terry while pointing out a few of his favorites. "His name is Breadcrumb, that's Hokey Pokey," laughed Terry.