Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 930 PM CDT/830 PM MDT/. * At 844 PM CDT/744 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Keystone to near Madrid, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sutherland, Hershey, Paxton, Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Dickens, Sarben, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Roscoe, Grainton, Coker, O`Fallons, Nevens, Broganville, Big Bald Hill and Birdwood. This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 6 and 16. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 132 and 173. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT/100 AM MDT/ for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH