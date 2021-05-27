Flood Advisory issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Beaver County in the panhandle of Oklahoma Northwestern Lipscomb County in the panhandle of Texas Northern Ochiltree County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 846 PM CDT, Trained weather spotters have reported flooding in Perryton with flooding also possible in the rest of the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Perryton and Booker. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will cause minor flooding to continue.