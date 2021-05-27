Severe Weather Statement issued for Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Norton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR EASTERN NORTON COUNTY At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Edmond, or 9 miles south of Norton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Norton and Almena. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH