Murphysboro, IL

Bryant to new grads: 'There’s so many great things ahead of you'

By South West Illinois News Reports
swillinoisnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican state Rep. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) is saluting all the students from her 58th District set to graduate this season. “I believe I have 50-plus school districts and I don’t want to leave anyone out so I’m going to do it like this: All of you folks in Sinclair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Jackson, Union, Washington, and Jefferson Counties who are graduating from high school this May, I want to say to you ‘congratulations,’ Bryant said in a video posted to the Senate Republican Caucus YouTube site. “And more than that, you’re more than just the future of this country. You are the beating heart of who we really are and there’s so many great things ahead of you.”

swillinoisnews.com
