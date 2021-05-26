Community Church offers prayer chain

Galatians 6:1-10 John Wesley established three general rules for Methodists: 1) Do no harm. 2) Do good. 3) Attend upon all the ordinances of God. Galatians 6:10 has caused a fair amount of conflict in the church. Paul says, “as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers” (emphasis added). For whom are the ministries of the church? Church members or those outside the church? Bishop William Temple said, “The Church is the only organization that does not exist for itself, but for those who live outside of it.” This doesn’t mean we ignore our church members and their spiritual needs. As we live by Wesley’s general or “simple” rules as God’s family, we can work the mission and ministry of the church as a both/and, not an either/or.