Ed Sheeran is about to release a new single and we finally know the release date!. This week, we had the right to several musical releases including those of Clara Luciani, Naps and Bosh, Migos … And we are now going to talk to you about Ed Sheeran! After weeks of rumors of all kinds, his return is finally confirmed. In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the artist explained: “My new single should have been ready (…), I should have played it at One Big Weekend. I should have played the single today but there is a lot of preproduction that needs to be done on the video”. And it seems that these are finally ready! The singer confirmed on his networks the release of his new single “Bad Habits” June 25.